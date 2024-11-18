BioLargo Holds Successful Investor Conference, Provides Updates

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLGO) recently conducted a webcast investor conference on November 14, 2024, at 1:30 PM Pacific Time. During the event, the company presented slides which have been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to its latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

The information shared by BioLargo during the conference, as well as the slides presented (Exhibit 99.1) and the press release dated November 15, 2024 (Exhibit 99.2), are vital disclosures for investors and interested parties. It is important to note that these details shall not be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to certain liabilities defined in the Securities Act of 1933.

While the details from the conference are not to be incorporated by reference into any subsequent filings with the SEC by BioLargo, the company has expressed its commitment to updating or revising the information when deemed appropriate. This may involve filing additional reports or documents with the SEC, issuing press releases, or making public disclosures in the future.

For further insights and details on forward-looking statements, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the “Safe Harbor Act” information provided in the attachments to the filing.

Additionally, BioLargo has included in its 8-K filing details under Item 9.01 about its financial statements and exhibits, including but not limited to a slide deck presentation (Exhibit 99.1) and a press release dated November 15, 2024 (Exhibit 99.2). These documents offer valuable insights into the company’s recent activities and developments.

The company’s decision to share updates through an investor conference reflects its commitment to transparency and open communication with stakeholders. Updates from such events are crucial for providing investors with a clear understanding of the company’s strategic direction and performance.

Investors and market participants are advised to stay informed about BioLargo’s latest developments by reviewing the materials attached to the 8-K filing, which include important details on the company’s recent activities, strategies, and future outlook.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BioLargo’s 8K filing here.

BioLargo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

Recommended Stories