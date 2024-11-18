Planning Directions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,083 JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $932.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25.
About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
