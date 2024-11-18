i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Director Purchases C$12,500.00 in Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John Seaman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of TSE:IAU opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAU shares. National Bank Financial downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

