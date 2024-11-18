Fourth Sail Capital LP Invests $8.55 Million in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,000. Pampa Energía makes up about 2.1% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

