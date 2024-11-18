GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,072,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,525 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up 4.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $242,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GFL Environmental by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,851,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,649,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,922,000 after buying an additional 1,614,182 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 516.3% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 893,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 748,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,053,000 after acquiring an additional 683,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,911,000 after acquiring an additional 595,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $44.00 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.51%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

