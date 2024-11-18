Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,184.80. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,476.46. This trade represents a 78.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

