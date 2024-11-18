MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $136,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $586.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.42 and a one year high of $609.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
