Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $53,979,000. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

