Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 156,147 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,147 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 58.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 23.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.9 %

RNW opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 179.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

