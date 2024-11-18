Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 375 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.