Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 139 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 37.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after buying an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 467,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.