Aviso Wealth Management Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aviso Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $602.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $452.47 and a 12-month high of $626.45. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

