GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 27,419 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.5% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $147,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $236.59 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $182.23 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average is $229.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

