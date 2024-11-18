Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of INGM stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

