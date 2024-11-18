loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $368,101.44 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $368,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,333,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,481,397.76. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $538,953.08.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,740.36.

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $494,404.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE LDI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on loanDepot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its stake in loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 158,221 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.