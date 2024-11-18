Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $2,947,346.76 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,947,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,633.56. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $4,703,815.53.

On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 23,826,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897,766. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,413 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

