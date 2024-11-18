ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.63 ($4.93) and last traded at €4.94 ($5.26), with a volume of 595601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.96 ($5.28).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.34.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

