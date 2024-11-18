CAP Partners LLC Acquires 5,218 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after buying an additional 1,890,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

