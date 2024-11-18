SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $236.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $182.23 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.