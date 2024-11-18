Colony Family Offices LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.53 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

