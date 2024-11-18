CAP Partners LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CAP Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

