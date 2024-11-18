Napa Wealth Management Buys 20,569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Napa Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after buying an additional 1,957,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 1,330,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,400,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 898,755 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

