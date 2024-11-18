Planning Directions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $257.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.04 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

