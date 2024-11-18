Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 4,220 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 786.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 75,671 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 754,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BorgWarner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $34.50 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,966 shares of company stock worth $6,225,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.