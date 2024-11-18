Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 110 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $489.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.