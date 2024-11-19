Amara Financial LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,326 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $413.98 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

