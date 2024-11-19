Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Caprock Group LLC’s Largest Position

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $229,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $277,823,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $223.00 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

