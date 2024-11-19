Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $271.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.23 and a 52-week high of $279.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.