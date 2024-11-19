ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after buying an additional 565,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,043,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,272 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,670,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

