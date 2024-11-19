ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
