Triad Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TRD)

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triad Group Stock Down 0.8 %

TRD stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.06) on Tuesday. Triad Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 360 ($4.56). The company has a market cap of £53.34 million, a PE ratio of -5,243.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John C. Rigg bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($443,655.72). Company insiders own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

