Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETW stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

