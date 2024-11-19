Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETW stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.