iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 93604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $510.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after purchasing an additional 960,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,473 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 708.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 232,620.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

