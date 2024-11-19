Fortis Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.7% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $161.92 and a 1 year high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

