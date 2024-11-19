Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,091 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

