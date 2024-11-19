Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after buying an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

