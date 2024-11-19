Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 26,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,965. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

