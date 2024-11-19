3,450 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Silver Lake Group L.L.C.

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Realty Income makes up 0.0% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.96%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

