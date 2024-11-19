Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 10444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.20 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.