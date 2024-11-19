Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 415 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.1% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.