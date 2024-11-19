Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

