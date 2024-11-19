Vistra Corp. Prepares for Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing its upcoming private offering of senior secured notes due 2026 and 2034. The offering will be made to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and to certain non-U.S. persons under Regulation S. Vistra Operations Company LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vistra Corp., will oversee this offering.

As part of this offering, the company will be providing unaudited pro forma financial information, outlining the effects of its acquisition of Energy Harbor Corp. The pro forma financials, as of September 30, 2024, are set forth in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing. The offering is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and will be conducted only through a private offering memorandum.

The information disclosed in this current report emphasizes that the securities being offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. The company stresses that the current report does not constitute an offer in any jurisdiction where such actions are unlawful.

Vistra Corp.’s filing further indicated that the information provided is being furnished in compliance with Form 8-K and is not considered filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It also clarifies that the filing is not an admission of the materiality of the information presented.

Alongside the Regulation FD disclosure, Vistra Corp. outlined various exhibits, including unaudited pro forma financial information and the cover page of the Form 8-K in Inline XBRL format. The document was signed by Margaret Montemayor, the Senior Vice President, Chief Accountant, and Controller of Vistra Corp.

The offering and related financial details reflect Vistra Corp.’s strategic moves aimed at furthering its corporate objectives and financial stability.

The company advises interested parties to refer to the complete Form 8-K filing for a more comprehensive understanding of the forthcoming private offering and its associated financial implications. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor future updates from Vistra Corp. as the offering progresses.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

