West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $378.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

