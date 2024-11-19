Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 182.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $239.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.03 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.74, for a total transaction of $497,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,162.96. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,749.63. This trade represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

