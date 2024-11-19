Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $727.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $690.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $879.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

