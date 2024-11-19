Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

