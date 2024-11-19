Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,263 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

