New Millennium Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 120.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 2.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 299,599 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

