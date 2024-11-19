Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($187.78).
Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Paul Hayes purchased 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £152.83 ($193.73).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
HWDN stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 829 ($10.51). 946,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,779.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 902.66. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 681 ($8.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.45).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
