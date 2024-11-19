Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($187.78).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Paul Hayes purchased 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £152.83 ($193.73).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

HWDN stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 829 ($10.51). 946,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,779.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 902.66. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 681 ($8.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.36) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.21) to GBX 1,090 ($13.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 923.33 ($11.70).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.