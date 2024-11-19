Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 10,562 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVO opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.