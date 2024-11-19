Itron (ITRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) recently:

11/6/2024 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Itron is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Itron Trading Down 0.6 %

ITRI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. 215,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Itron Inc alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. This represents a 20.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,517,947 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 42.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Itron by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.